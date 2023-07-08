Man dead after running red light and crashing his motorcycle into a SUV, police say

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car left a man dead early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

At 1:45 a.m. police were called to the intersection of 52nd Street and Chestnut Street for a motorcycle and auto crash with a fatality, police said.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 1:52 a.m., according to the police.

A passenger in the car was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Chestnut Street when the rider disregarded the red light and hit a 2007 GMC which was traveling southbound on 52nd Street.

The crash is currently under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

This crash was one of several that occurred in Philadelphia between Friday night and early Saturday morning. One left a person in critical condition, while another left two people dead and three injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.