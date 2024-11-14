Philadelphia

Man dead after pinned under car that crashed into a dirt bike in University City

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A young man is dead after he got pinned under a vehicle that collided with his dirt bike in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:16 p.m. a dirt bike was traveling northbound on 52nd Street “popping a wheelie” when it crossed the intersection of Spruce Street in University City, Captain Andrew DiSanto said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

At the same time a black Genesis was making a turn to go eastbound when it collided with the dirt bike, DiSanto said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A young man, approximately 26 years old, who was on the dirt bike was struck by the vehicle and got trapped underneath it. Fire apparatus had to lift the car to get the young man free, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m.

Officials are not sure the extent of his injuries and the exact cause of death.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Is your provisional ballot under review or challenged? Get your vote in Philly to count

Philadelphia 12 mins ago

Video shows armed thieves robbing stores on Halloween in North Philly

DiSanto said the vehicle was making a legal turn.

“I assume he was not traveling that fast at the time, he was not speeding,” DiSanto said.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

It is possible that the dirt bike may have been stolen, Disanto said.

At this time there is no further information from police on this incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us