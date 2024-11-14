Man dead after pinned under car that crashed into a dirt bike in University City

A young man is dead after he got pinned under a vehicle that collided with his dirt bike in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:16 p.m. a dirt bike was traveling northbound on 52nd Street “popping a wheelie” when it crossed the intersection of Spruce Street in University City, Captain Andrew DiSanto said.

At the same time a black Genesis was making a turn to go eastbound when it collided with the dirt bike, DiSanto said.

A young man, approximately 26 years old, who was on the dirt bike was struck by the vehicle and got trapped underneath it. Fire apparatus had to lift the car to get the young man free, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m.

Officials are not sure the extent of his injuries and the exact cause of death.

DiSanto said the vehicle was making a legal turn.

“I assume he was not traveling that fast at the time, he was not speeding,” DiSanto said.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

It is possible that the dirt bike may have been stolen, Disanto said.

At this time there is no further information from police on this incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.