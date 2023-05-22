Man Dead After Fatal Shooting in West Philadelphia

A man later died from his injuries after a shooting that took place in West Philadelphia Monday evening.

At 5:12 p.m. on the 200 block of Horton Street an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and dozens of evidence markings could be seen in the streets and police were on the scene.

There have been arrests made at this time and there is no further information from authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as they become available.