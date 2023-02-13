Man Dead After Crashing Car and Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

At approximately 6:20 p.m. a man crashed his car into a parked car and was found with multiple gunshot wounds along 1200 West Venango in Philadelphia, police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old black man was shot twice in the left arm, twice in the chest and once in the left upper back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

