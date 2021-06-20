Philadelphia

Man Under Car Crushed to Death as Jack Slips

Police managed to lift the car and pull the man out, but by then it was too late

By NBC10 Staff

A police SUV and a sedan are parked in front of a warehouse. Philadelphia police said the sedan fell on top of a man and crushed him to death.
A man was crushed to death in Philadelphia when a car fell on top of him after the jack propping up the vehicle slipped.

Police responded Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about a man underneath a sedan parked in front of what appeared to be an abandoned warehouse near the intersection of Gaul and Letterly streets in Kensington.

Police managed to lift the car and pull the man out, but by then it was too late.

Detectives were investigating what the man was doing beforehand.

