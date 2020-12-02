Man Critically Wounded as Fight Leads to Shooting at Trolley Station

Police say they found a trail of blood “hundreds” of feet long when a man was shot and critically wounded at a Philadelphia trolley station Wednesday morning.

The man was shot underground at SEPTA’s 13th Street Station in Center City around 4:30 a.m. and sustained what appeared to be a shotgun wound to his arm, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police responding to multiple 911 calls found the man bleeding heavily at ground level on the intersection of 13th and Market streets after he had gone up two flights of stairs to seek help, Small said. Responding officers applied a tourniquet and rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition but expected to survive, the chief inspector said.

SEPTA surveillance video showed the man, who may be in his 20s or 30s, getting shot as he and the gunman were engaged in a physical fight, according to Small.

The gunman was still on the loose. He is described as a man wearing a dark jacket or hoodie, dark pants with possibly a yellow stripe down the side and white or light-colored sneakers.

Investigators were hoping to use SEPTA surveillance video and private cameras around the trolley station to track him down. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.