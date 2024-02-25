OLNEY

Man critically injured in shooting outside Olney bar

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest outside a bar along the 5900 block of N. 5th Street on Sunday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the chest outside of a bar in Philadelphia's Onley neighborhood early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:42 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a shooting outside of the 5th Street Lounge along to 5900 block of N. 5th Street.

In the roadway here, officials said, first responders found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where law enforcement officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said and investigation is ongoing.

