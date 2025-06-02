Center City Philadelphia

Man critically injured in shooting near Woody's Bar in Center City Philly

Police are investigating as a man has been hospitalized after being shot in the stomach in an incident that happened near one of Philadelphia's most popular LGBTQ+ bars shortly after the start of Pride Month.

By Hayden Mitman and Brenna Weick

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they said, a man was shot in the stomach in an incident that happened in an alleyway near one of the city's most popular bars for Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ community shortly after the kickoff of Pride Month.

According to police, the incident happened before 2:45 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a man shot along the 200 block of Camac Street, near Woody's Bar, located along the 1300 block of Walnut Street in Center City Philly.

Here, officials said, a man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he has been listed in critical condition.

The shooting comes after many celebrated Pride Weekend in Philadelphia, with the city's Pride March held on Sunday.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on this incident, nor have they said if any arrests were made.

But, police said an investigation is ongoing.

