Man killed in shooting near bars in Center City Philly

A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the stomach in an alleyway in Center City near several bars early Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, the incident happened before 2:45 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a man shot along the 200 block of Camac Street.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here, officials said, a man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said in a morning update, he was pronounced at about 6:20 a.m. Police later identified the victim as 31-year-old Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews, Jr.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The shooting comes after many celebrated Pride Weekend in Philadelphia, with the city's Pride March held on Sunday.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting. They continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Editor's note: This story has been updated after law enforcement officials provided additional information.