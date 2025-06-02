Center City Philadelphia

Man killed in shooting near bars in Center City Philly

Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews, Jr., 31, was shot and killed in Center City early Monday morning.

By Hayden Mitman and Brenna Weick

NBC10

A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the stomach in an alleyway in Center City near several bars early Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, the incident happened before 2:45 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a man shot along the 200 block of Camac Street.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here, officials said, a man was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said in a morning update, he was pronounced at about 6:20 a.m. Police later identified the victim as 31-year-old Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews, Jr.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The shooting comes after many celebrated Pride Weekend in Philadelphia, with the city's Pride March held on Sunday.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting. They continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Bensalem man charged in scam targeting intellectually challenged Philly seniors

SEPTA 5 hours ago

Board names Scott Sauer as general manager to lead SEPTA at ‘pivotal time'

Editor's note: This story has been updated after law enforcement officials provided additional information.

This article tagged under:

Center City Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us