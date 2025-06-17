Man critically hurt after being shot in fight on North Philly sidewalk, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the stomach on a North Philadelphia sidewalk after he was involved in a fight with another individual on Monday night, officials said.

According to police, officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach after an incident that happened near the intersection of 21st and Berks streets at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Philly Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that investigators believe the man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was shot after he was involved in an altercation with another man shortly before the incident.

In the fight, which was caught on surveillance cameras, Small said, the victim could be seen wrestling around on the ground with the suspected shooter before a shot was fired.

After the shooting, Small said, the suspect -- who he said was a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue pants or jeans and white sneakers during the incident -- fled north on 21st Street.

The victim has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to Small.

So far, police don't have a motive in this incident and don't know what led to the fight, but Small said that investigators are hopeful that footage captured on surveillance cameras in the area could help provide more information.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.