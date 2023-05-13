Fairhill

Man Critical After Shooting in Fairhill

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a 55-year-old man was found after being shot in a car along Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the chest while sitting in his car in the city's Fairhill neighborhood early Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, when officers responded to a shooting along Germantown Avenue at Somerset Street.

Here, police said, officers encountered a 55-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest while sitting inside a red Chevy Equinox.

The victim, officials said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said that there has been no arrest yet in this incident but, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fairhill
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us