Man Critical After Shooting in Fairhill

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the chest while sitting in his car in the city's Fairhill neighborhood early Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, when officers responded to a shooting along Germantown Avenue at Somerset Street.

Here, police said, officers encountered a 55-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest while sitting inside a red Chevy Equinox.

The victim, officials said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said that there has been no arrest yet in this incident but, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.