Man critical after 52 shots fired in Olney, police searching for 4 persons of interest

A man is in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia late Thursday night.

At 11:43 p.m. police responded to 87 Roselyn Street in Olney for a report of gunshots, police said.

An 18-year-old man was found lying on the ground in a rear driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police transported him to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said the victim was visiting a family at that address just a mile from where he lives.

There were 52 shell casings at the scene, Small said.

The home the victim was visiting was hit by bullets. They went through the windows and walls, but no one in the home was hit, Small said.

There were also three parked cars on the street that were hit by bullets.

Police said there are four unknown persons of interest who were wearing hoodies and were all armed with guns.

At this time there have been no weapons recovered and no arrests made.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.