A man who plead guilty to stealing a plane that he ultimately crash landed in Atlantic County and then attempted to break into a building while stranded there learned his sentence on Friday.

The initial incident occurred in August of last year, when New Jersey State Police had a bizarre encounter with a barefoot 43-year-old Robert Wagner, which led to authorities finding the stolen plane in a field in Corbin City.

In newly released bodycam videos, Wagner told troopers he had been trying to fix the plane for a couple of days.

“So you’ve just been walking around the last few days," a trooper asked him in one video.

“Trying to fix my airplane," Wagner replied.

“Where have you been staying?” The trooper then asked Wagner.

“With the airplane," he replied.

According to authorities, Wagner took the ultralight aircraft from a hanger at Pemberton Airport, removed an emergency locator transmitter and took off with the intention of flying it to Cape May.

In court Friday, Wagner received three years probation after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the incident, as well as from an attempted break-in following the crash landing and other burglary and theft charges in Ocean County.

His lawyer said the plane incident was partly due to mental illness and a miscommunication with its owner, who Wagner had a relationship with and was going to buy the plane from before taking it.

“He has a relationship with the owner of the plane and he was actually in the process of purchasing that plane for himself," Jared Dorfman, Wagner's attorney, said in court.

Wagner has been in jail since March and still faces charges for other crimes in Ocean County.

His lawyer said he agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with its recommendations as part of the plea agreement.