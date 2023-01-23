Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

What to Know A man has been convicted of raping a woman in Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago.

On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

The assault occurred back on Jan. 25, 2020, around 5:20 a.m. on the west side of Love Park near John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 1, 2023.

The 41-year-old victim was headed to work and taking a shortcut through the park when Campbell approached her from behind. Investigators said he had been walking around the area since around 11 p.m. the night before, apparently looking for a victim.

Campbell punched the woman several times, knocked her to the ground and then raped her.

Several people heard the woman's screams from the park and called 911. The first officers to arrive at the park spotted Campbell who ran down 15th Street to a set of escalators leading to the underground SEPTA concourse. He tried to hide from police on a ledge.

As police struggled with Campbell to take him into custody, he dropped about 25 feet to the concourse below and escaped. Surveillance video shows the man stumbling and falling while running away.

The woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Campbell was later arrested in his North Philadelphia home on February 5, 2020.

When police arrested him, they noticed he was carrying an injury that was possibly related to the fall.

Police said Campbell returned home after the attack and carried on with his regular routine.

He had also altered his look. In surveillance footage, the suspect appears to have long dreadlocks, but Campbell's mug shot showed him with short hair.

Love Park, also known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, sits diagonal to Philadelphia City Hall and is home to Robert Indiana's most famous LOVE statue. The park is brightly lit and not under heavy tree cover. It was rededicated in 2019 after a complete overhaul that removed alcoves and other groves that reduced sight-lines.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 had offered a $5,000 reward for the arrest of the attacker.

“We need to get this brazen menace off the streets right away,” FOP President John McNesby said. “This attack right in the heart of Center City is alarming and disturbing.”

Campbell had been held in custody since his arrest.

“I am grateful and relieved that the survivor of this terrifying crime, committed just before the pandemic slowed many criminal legal processes to a crawl, is today receiving justice. Family Violence and Sexual Assault ADAs Asheeka Desai and Kayla Mullen, along with our Victim/Witness Services team, are to be commended for managing all aspects of this prosecution including witness contacts capably and with deep empathy,” Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner said. “My office continues to work closely with our partners in law enforcement and local and federal government to offer resources and supports so that the criminal legal process does not impose additional traumas and costs on survivors of sexual violence.”

Survivors of sexual violence are urged to contact the WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence 24-hour hotline at 215-985-3333 for support, services, and assistance in reporting incidents to law enforcement.