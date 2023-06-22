Love Park rapist sentenced to serve 13 to 40 years in prison

The man who pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Love Park in 2020 was sentenced on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Quindell Campbell to 13-40 years in prison for the 2020 rape of a woman in Philadelphia’s Love Park in Center City, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

DA Larry Krasner said that Campbell will likely serve the max punishment.

Campbell pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 41-year-old woman on her way to work back in 2020.

“I am grateful and relieved that the survivor of this terrifying crime, committed just before the pandemic slowed many criminal legal processes to a crawl, is today receiving justice,” DA Krasner said.

The assault occurred back on Jan. 25, 2020, around 5:20 a.m. on the west side of Love Park near John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The 41-year-old victim was headed to work and taking a shortcut through the park when Campbell approached her from behind. Investigators said he had been walking around the area since around 11 p.m. the night before, apparently looking for a victim.

Campbell punched the woman several times, knocked her to the ground and then raped her.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Several people heard the woman's screams from the park and called 911. The first officers to arrive at the park spotted Campbell who ran down 15th Street to a set of escalators leading to the underground SEPTA concourse. He tried to hide from police on a ledge.

As police struggled with Campbell to take him into custody, he dropped about 25 feet to the concourse below and escaped. Surveillance video shows the man stumbling and falling while running away.

Campbell was later arrested in his North Philadelphia home on February 5, 2020.

Police said Campbell returned home after the attack and carried on with his regular routine. He had also altered his look. In surveillance footage, the suspect appears to have long dreadlocks, but Campbell's mug shot showed him with short hair.

DA Krasner added, “Women and girls deserve freedom – to walk to work, to go to school, and to pursue their passions – without fear of harassment, abuse, or violence. We have much work to do, as institutions and as society, to erase and dismantle the social and material costs imposed on survivors of rape and sexual assault.”

Love Park, also known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, sits diagonal to Philadelphia City Hall and is home to Robert Indiana's most famous LOVE statue. The park is brightly lit and not under heavy tree cover. It was rededicated in 2019 after a complete overhaul that removed alcoves and other groves that reduced sightlines.

Survivors of sexual violence are urged to contact the WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence 24-hour hotline at 215-985-3333 for support, services, and assistance in reporting incidents to law enforcement.