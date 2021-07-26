gun violence

Man Convicted of Murdering LGBTQ Advocate in North Philadelphia in 2019

Police at the time said they were investigating the shooting death of transgender woman Michelle 'Tameka' Washington as a hate crime. Troy Bailey, convicted of shooting Washington inside her home, was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

By NBC10 Staff

  • Troy Bailey was convicted of shooting and killing Michelle “Tamika” Washington in North Philadelphia in May 2019.
  • Bailey initially claimed he was an eyewitness but later admitted to the murder, police said.
  • Washington was a transgender woman and LGBTQ advocate.

A Philadelphia man was convicted last week in the shooting death of a transgender woman and LGBTQ advocate in North Philadelphia in 2019.

Troy Bailey, 28 at the time of the shooting two years ago, was sentenced to 25-to-50 years in prison for the murder of Michelle "Tamika" Washington in the woman's home on North 11th Street in May 2019.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of North 11th Street. Police officers who arrived at Washington's house found her suffering from multiple bullet wounds. She died a short time later.

Zaira Cortes
Photos of Michelle "Tamika" Washington. See full-sized photo here.

Bailey initially told detectives that he witnessed the murder and provided a false description of a suspect. Investigators later identified Bailey as the suspect and arrested him.

Bailey eventually allegedly admitted to police that he shot Washington in the head and torso following a dispute over the sale of a firearm. Bailey and Washington were captured on surveillance video walking together prior to the shooting.

"Law enforcement also linked the bullets used in Washington's murder to live rounds found in Bailey's home after the execution of a search warrant," the city district attorney's office said Monday.

Washington was a longtime advocate for Philadelphia’s transgender community.

“Tragically, violence continues to disproportionately impact our transgender siblings, especially trans people of color,” Mayor Jim Kenney said two years ago following Washington's death. “We must speak up when these acts strike our communities and demand an end to the violence and discrimination our transgender siblings face.”

Zaira Cortes
Troy Bailey. See full-sized photo here.

