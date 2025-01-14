Man convicted of holding family hostage inside Pa. hotel

A man was convicted of kidnapping a man in Philadelphia and holding his family hostage inside a Bucks County hotel while forcing them to send him money.

Eric Alamo, 48, was found guilty of robbery, kidnapping for ransom, conspiracy, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and other related offenses.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Alamo and two other suspects kidnapped a man in the city’s Kensington section, duct taping him to a chair, pistol whipping him and beating him with a knife.

Alamo then took the man’s money via CashApp as well as what he had in his possession. He then took the victim by gunpoint to his car and drove to Harrowgate Plaza to pick up the man’s wife and 9-year-old son.

Alamo then made the victim call his wife and ordered her to bring money and drugs. Before the woman arrived, she called her sister and told her about what was happening, investigators said. Alamo then stole the woman’s belongings and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. He then drove the victim, his wife and their son to the Lincoln Hotel in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Once inside the hotel room, Alamo forced the duct-taped man into the bathtub and made his wife send him multiple CashApp payments. The couple’s son was in the hotel room during the entire ordeal.

Meanwhile, the sister of the victim’s wife alerted Bensalem Police to their location. Responding officers entered the hotel room and saw the victim whispering, “help me.” Police then arrested Alamo, recovering the duct tape as well as his pistol.

"I'm grateful for Assistant District Attorney Kyle Russell’s skilled prosecution of this case," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "This conviction shows the excellent and collaborative connection between police and the DA’s office. Thanks to the diligent work of the Bensalem Police Department, specifically the Special Victims Unit, and the Philadelphia Police Department, alongside the work of our capable Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit, this defendant no longer poses a threat to our community.”