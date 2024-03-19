Law enforcement officials in New Jersey announced Tuesday that Larry Brown, 29, was convicted of murder in the July 14, 2022 slaying of a 34-year-old man in Beverly City.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Brown was found guilty of beating Cecilio Luciano to death with a baseball bat in a home along Bentley Avenue. He was also found guilty of kidnapping, possession of a handgun, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses involved with the slaying.

Officials said that after killing Luciano, Brown barricaded himself inside the home with a woman and four children and created a creating a standoff situation with law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.

According to police, the incident unfolded at about 1:15 a.m. on June 14, 2022, when police arrived at the Bentley Avenue home after learning that a man had been murdered there and the suspected killer had barricaded himself in the home along with a woman and four children.

Crisis negotiators worked on the scene and, after several hours, the woman and the children were removed from the property unharmed.

Brown, who police said primarily resided with a relative in Burlington Township, came out of the home at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day and was taken into custody.

Once the situation was over, police officials said officers entered the home where they found Luciano's body after he had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced in this case on May 10.