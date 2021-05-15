Philadelphia

Man Cheats Death, Survives After Car Plunges Into Creek

The car could be seen resting on its roof on top of the creek’s rocks as water flowed underneath

By NBC10 Staff

The underside of a car is shown as the car rests on its roof on top of rocks and flowing water after plunging onto a Philadelphia creek.
NBC10

Police said a man cheated death when his car plunged off the road and landed on its roof in a Philadelphia creek Saturday morning.

The driver was traveling on Ridge Avenue, right before the split between Wissahickon and Main Street Manayunk, when his car veered off the road and plunged into Wissahickon Creek just after 5 a.m., police said.

The car could be seen resting on its roof on top of the creek’s rocks as water flowed underneath. Police said the driver survived and was conscious as he was transported to Lankenau Medical Center.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMANAYUNK
