Man Cheats Death, Survives After Car Plunges Into Creek

Police said a man cheated death when his car plunged off the road and landed on its roof in a Philadelphia creek Saturday morning.

The driver was traveling on Ridge Avenue, right before the split between Wissahickon and Main Street Manayunk, when his car veered off the road and plunged into Wissahickon Creek just after 5 a.m., police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The car could be seen resting on its roof on top of the creek’s rocks as water flowed underneath. Police said the driver survived and was conscious as he was transported to Lankenau Medical Center.