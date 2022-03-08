Man Charged With Stabbing Co-Worker and Her 2 Sons in Philly

A man was arrested and charged with stabbing his co-worker and her two sons over the weekend in Philadelphia.

Hengjian Ni, 39, of New York, New York, is charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, attempted murder, attempted rape, possessing instruments of crime and burglary.

The stabbing occurred on the 3200 block of Knorr Street at 2:08 p.m. Sunday. A woman in her mid to late 30’s was stabbed multiple times throughout her body. Her 15-year-old son was stabbed twice in the back of the head. Finally, her 10-year-old son was stabbed once in the back of the head and once in the left leg.

Neighbors told NBC10 they saw one of the boys running down the street, covered in blood. The boy told them a man had stabbed his brother and mother inside their home.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 she helped the victims.

"And then she was mumbling," the woman said. "She said, 'Help me. Help me.' She came struggling down the steps. I told her, 'I called the ambulance. Hold on stay there.' She was like, 'My sons. My sons.' I was like, 'I have them. I have them. They're safe.'"

All three victims were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital. The woman is in critical condition while both boys are stable.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Sunday, police confirmed with NBC10 that a man, later identified as Ni, attempted to turn himself in to Northeast Detectives at the 15th District headquarters in relation to the stabbing. He was then transported to the hospital where he was identified as the suspect.

Police have not yet revealed a possible motive but say Ni was a co-worker of the victim.