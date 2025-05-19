Man charged with murder and robbery for daytime shooting in Lower Providence: DA

Thirty-two-year-old Jordan Antrim, of Philadelphia, has been charged after he allegedly fatally shot and robbed a 47-year-old man in broad daylight in Lower Providence on Saturday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Officials say surveillance video showed both Antrim and the victim, Paul David Ley-Harris, riding a SEPTA bus.

Antrim was seen sitting across from Ley-Harris as he went through his wallet, officials said.

The two men got off at the same stop near where the incident took place, officials said.

A witnesses has told officials he later saw Antrim shoot Ley-Harris four times at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence at around 5 p.m. before going through the victim's pockets.

Ley-Harris was found without a wallet by police, officials said.

Antrim fled the scene and was taken into custody a short while later just a few blocks away from the shooting, officials said.

According to officials, Antrim had a Glock handgun in the waistband of his pants at the time of the arrest, which was registered to him, but he did not have a permit to carry the firearm.

Antrim has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and a number of other crimes related to the case, the DA's office said. He is expected to appear before a judge later this month and is being held without bail.

