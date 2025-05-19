Montgomery County

Man charged with murder and robbery for daytime shooting in Lower Providence: DA

The incident took place shortly after the two men got off at the same SEPTA bus stop, officials said.

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thirty-two-year-old Jordan Antrim, of Philadelphia, has been charged after he allegedly fatally shot and robbed a 47-year-old man in broad daylight in Lower Providence on Saturday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Officials say surveillance video showed both Antrim and the victim, Paul David Ley-Harris, riding a SEPTA bus.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Jordan Antrim
Courtesy of Montgomery County
Courtesy of Montgomery County
Jordan Antrim

Antrim was seen sitting across from Ley-Harris as he went through his wallet, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The two men got off at the same stop near where the incident took place, officials said.

A witnesses has told officials he later saw Antrim shoot Ley-Harris four times at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence at around 5 p.m. before going through the victim's pockets.

Ley-Harris was found without a wallet by police, officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Biden's diagnosis indicates he has Stage 4 prostate cancer, expert says

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

2 killed, including juvenile, in West Philly shooting, police say

Antrim fled the scene and was taken into custody a short while later just a few blocks away from the shooting, officials said.

According to officials, Antrim had a Glock handgun in the waistband of his pants at the time of the arrest, which was registered to him, but he did not have a permit to carry the firearm.

Antrim has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and a number of other crimes related to the case, the DA's office said. He is expected to appear before a judge later this month and is being held without bail.

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Lower Providence on Saturday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced.  NBC10's Lili Zheng has the story. 

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us