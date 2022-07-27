Hamilton Township

Man Arrested After Woman's Burned Body Found Near NJ Cemetery

By Rudy Chinchilla

A man was arrested and charged with murder after human remains were found near a cemetery in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Harley Wildmann, 42, was charged Tuesday evening with first-degree murder second-degree desecration of human remains, third- and fourth-degree weapons offenses and fourth-degree tampering with evidence in the death of 39-year-old Lisa Lloyd, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Police said they discovered Lloyd’s severely burned body Tuesday on Clover Lane in Hamilton Township around 7 a.m. after someone in the area called in what appeared to be human remains near the cemetery.

Video from the surrounding area showed a pickup truck driving by the area and stopping for several minutes around 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said. Shortly thereafter, a large fire could be seen next to the vehicle.

Later that morning, Wildmann was driving with a female passenger when police officers pulled the pickup over, the prosecutor’s office said. Prosecutors did not announce charges against the woman, who was released after a police interview.

It was not immediately clear if Wildmann had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

His relationship with the victim or a motive for the killing were also not immediately clear.

