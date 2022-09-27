Man Charged With Groping Women on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

A man faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly groping two women on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

Raymond Nunez, 25, is charged with two counts each of stalking, indecent assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said. The alleged groping happened Sept. 19, setting off a search for his whereabouts amid worries the groping could escalate into something more violent.

The first attack involved a 22-year-old woman who was waiting for the train at City Hall Station. The suspect, now identified as Nunes, followed her onto the train and, after she sat down, stood over her and – without saying a word – grabbed her breast, Philadelphia Police Department special victims unit Lt. John Hewitt said. The man got off the train as it pulled into the Tasker-Morris Station.

Nunez waited around at the station and later approached a 40-year-old woman standing on the platform, Hewitt said. He asked her for a cigarette, so she gave him the one she was smoking, after which he asked for a kiss, Hewitt said. The woman declined, but he grabbed her around the waist and began kissing and groping her, according to the lieutenant.

As a train pulled into the station, Nunez allegedly ran off and fled northbound on Broad Street.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.