Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing Coatesville Police Officer

The Chester County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a Coatesville police officer inside a store Friday.

Police say officer William Cahill and his partner were responding to reports of theft by an employee inside a Turkey Hill store on the 300 block of West Kings Highway Friday evening, when Michael White, 20, stabbed him in the head and face with a curved-blade.

Investigators say White had stolen $200 from the store that day, though he later told police he stole about $3,000 from the register over the past several months.

After the alleged attack, White was placed into custody.

Officer Cahill was later transported to the hospital, where he is expected to be released Saturday.

“Yesterday was a harsh reality check of just how scary and dangerous the job of

law enforcement is,” said District Attorney Deb Ryan. "It is imperative that we never take for granted the sacrifice law enforcement makes for the safety and protection of others. Every one of them is a true hero, especially today, Officer Cahill."

White is now charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses. He is being held without bail.