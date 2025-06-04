Lehigh Valley

Watch: Police share update after man charged with homicide at Lehigh Valley home

Law enforcement officials are sharing new information after they have charged Xiaomin Fei, 34, of Nazareth, with two counts of homicide following an incident that happened at a home in Palmer Township on Tuesday.

By Hayden Mitman

A 34-year-old Nazareth man has been charged with two counts of homicide after he was taken into custody on Tuesday night following an incident that happened at a home in Palmer Township.

According to court documents, Xiaomin Fei, 34, of Nazareth, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary, reckless endangerment and related offenses after an incident that happened along Glasgow Way in Palmer Township on Tuesday.

Fei was apprehended at the home on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as well.

That evening, the Northampton County coroner was at the home and, SkyForce10 was over the scene where yellow caution tape could be seen as investigators looked for evidence and neighbors watched.

However, officials have not yet provided additional information on what may have transpired at the home, nor have they provided any identifying details on victims in this incident.

Police plan to provide additional information on Wednesday morning.

Fei is currently being held in Northampton County prison. Court documents say his bail has been denied and he has a court appearance scheduled for June 18, 2025.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

