Police officials have announced charges against a man who, they claim, was shot by an officer after he refused to drop a BB rifle as he wandered through South Philly with the weapon on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

According to police, 36-year-old Kevin Harley, of South Philadelphia, has been charge with simple assault, possession of a weapon and related offenses after he was shot by police in an incident that happened at about 11 a.m. on March 19, 2025.

In that incident, officials said, an inspector from the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections was joined by deputies from the city's Sheriff's Office, during a court-ordered inspection to a home along the 1900 block of Morris Street when they encountered Harley.

When officials knocked on the door, Harley opened the door while he was holding, what police officials said "appeared to be a rifle or long gun." Upon seeing the weapon, one of the deputies drew his firearm and ordered Harley to drop the gun, police officials said.

But, Harley ignored the commands and went back inside as the deputies called for backup, police officials said.

Shortly after, officials said, Harley re-emerged from the home, still carrying the rifle and began to walk down Morris Street.

Police officers followed at, what officials said was, a safe distance while repeatedly ordering Harley to drop the weapon as he walked down Moore Street past 18th and 17th Street.

Eventually, as he walked the 1600 block of Moore Street, officials said, Harley raised his rifle towards officers, pointing it at them.

A new surveillance video shared with NBC10's Shaira Arias shows the moments leading up to and after a man with a rifle was shot by police in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

An officer fired four shots, police officials said in a statement on Monday, striking Harley in his "right flank area" and causing him to drop his weapon without firing a shot.

Harley was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he is still being treated for his injuries.

It was only after he had been disarmed, officials said, that they determined the rifle that Harley was carrying was a black airsoft-style BB gun.

Officials said an investigation is still underway into this incident.

Also, the officer who shot Harley was identified as 46-year-old Damien Stevenson, who has served on the force for 17 years. Stevenson has been placed on administrative duty pending the investigative outcome into the shooting, officials said.