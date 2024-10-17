A man was arrested and charged in connection to a West Philadelphia shooting which led to the shooting victim and three nurses who were trying to help him being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle outside of the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

This all unfolded on Saturday, Oct. 12, around 4:12 a.m. when a silver-colored Jeep Cherokee SUV was in the process of dropping off a shooting victim at the hospital, police said. The victim was from a shootout that happened on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue earlier that morning.

As the Jeep was in the ambulance area, the driver fled and ran over three emergency room nurses as well as the gunshot victim who was on a stretcher, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This happened as a Chevrolet Malibu with a back window shot out drove into the ambulance bay to check on the shooting victim, according to police. The driver of the Chevrolet was not cooperative with the officers, investigators said.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 20-year-old Humza Mitchel, of Southwest Philly, and is accused of being involved in the shootout on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue that started this chain of events, officials said.

Mitchel has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other related charges.

Police also identified 20-year-old Jaadir Goodwyn as the driver of the Jeep that struck the three nurses and the shooting victim. Goodwyn was charged with aggravated assault, accidents involving death or injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing police, careless driving and reckless driving. He surrendered to police on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Police said two other men were inside the Jeep with Goodwyn. They have not yet revealed if they are still looking for those men or if they'll face any charges in connection to the incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the crash is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).