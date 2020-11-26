Bucks County

Man Charged Over Motorcycle Chase That Left Cop Hurt in Fiery Wreck

Police said he was wanted for driving onto oncoming traffic in order to pass other vehicles

By Rudy Chinchilla

Christopher Troupe looks at the camera. He was arrested for allegedly leading a motorcycle chase that left a police officer seriously injured.
Falls Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County arrested a man who they say led a motorcycle chase that left one officer hurt after his patrol vehicle rolled over and hit a tree.

Christopher Troupe, 35, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a third-degree felony, as well as related charges in connection to the Aug. 22 chase.

A criminal complaint said Troupe was wanted for reckless driving after driving onto an oncoming traffic lane and toward oncoming vehicles in order to pass other cars in front of him. During the chase, Falls Township Police Department Officer Jeffrey Rhodunda’s patrol cruiser rolled over and hit a tree, causing him to be trapped in the burning wreckage, according to the complaint.

Rhodunda was seriously injured in the crash, department Chief Nelson Whitney said.

Police arrested Troupe after a lengthy investigation and with the help of anonymous tipsters. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

