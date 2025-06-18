Man charged for making threats against Philly Jewish organization

A Maryland man has been charged for allegedly mailing threats to Jewish organizations in Eastern Pennsylvania, including one in Philadelphia, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Eastern Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday.

Clift Seferlis, 55, of Garrett Park, Maryland, allegedly mailed several threats to Jewish organizations since March 2024 in the Philly area as well as elsewhere, prosecutors said.

A number of the threats allegedly sent by Seferlis were mailed to an unnamed Jewish organization in Philadelphia, with letters starting in April 2024 and the last one allegedly sent in May 2025, prosecutors said.

The letters referenced topics such as Gaza, Israel, or events in which Jewish people were killed or otherwise attacked, prosecutors said. The letters then went on to suggest acts of violence would occur at the Jewish entity.

Seferlis has been charged with mailing threatening communications, officials said.