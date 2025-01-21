Man charged in slaying of girlfriend at Bensalem hotel

Law enforcement officials have brought charges of murder, kidnapping and other offenses against a 51-year-old Trenton, New Jersey man after he is alleged to have killed his girlfriend in a Bensalem motel last week before driving back over the river to attack members of her family.

According to police, Orenthia Upshur, 51, of Trenton, NJ, has been charged with murder, kidnapping and related offences after a tragic series of events unfolded on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

The incident began after one of Upshur's family members contacted police to tell them Upshur had told them he shot his girlfriend, 49-year-old Maisha Coon, in a Bensalem hotel.

Following a police search, officers found Coon's body in a hotel room at a Sleep Inn along Street Road in Bensalem.

She had suffered gunshot wounds, officials said.

While police made this discovery, officials said law enforcement officers in New Jersey responded to a report of a shooting to find Upshur barricaded in a home in Trenton, New Jersey after he, allegedly, fired shots at several people.

At a press event last week, law enforcement officials said the people that Upshur, allegedly, targeted were members of Coon's family.

Upshur is in custody in New Jersey where he is facing charges on the incident that happened in Trenton and, officials said, law enforcement officials in Bucks County are working to determine if he will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

No attorney is currently listed in online court documents as representing Upshur.