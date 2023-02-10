Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.

WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers.

Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

On Friday, East Lampeter Township Police were called to the Wyndham Lancaster Hotel at 2300 Lincoln Highway East for a domestic disturbance. Police found Shackleford with a woman, the 12-year-old’s mom, according to the Lancaster County DA’s office.

The woman told officers while she was working the night shift on Feb. 8 into Feb. 9 Shackelford told her he kidnapped her daughter from their home in the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Shackelford allegedly told the woman he took her daughter to New York and she was safe. He then proceeded to rape the woman and force her to goto the Wyndham Lancaster Hotel with him where he sexually assaulted her again, using her daughter’s well-being as leverage, according to police.

The Lancaster County DA’s office said the woman was able to alert hotel staff to call the police when Shackelford allowed her to smoke a cigarette.

Shackelford, 39, admitted he raped and killed his former girlfriend’s daughter at the home in Columbia. He told police he attempted to conceal the victim’s body in a freezer in the basement, according to the Lancaster County DA’s office.

Columbia Borough Police found the body of a young girl located inside a chest freezer in the basement of the home, police said.

Police said additional charges may be filed pending the results of the autopsy and further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.