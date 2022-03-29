Man Charged in DUI Crash That Killed Child, 3, Walking With Mom in Brewerytown

A driver was charged with DUI and other offenses after police say he struck and killed a toddler who was walking with their mother in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood late Monday morning.

Investigators said Timothy Robinson, 62, was driving a 2020 black Nissan Rogue SUV along the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb and crashed into a mother and her 3-year-old child who were walking in the area.

The woman was not injured but her child was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

“My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable, but I also want to re-commit to working with our public safety partners in the city to confront traffic violence for the public safety threat that it is.:

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robinson is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless endangerment of another person and reckless driving.

“Safe sidewalks and streets for all should be considered baseline amenities in all Philadelphia communities,” Krasner said. “In particular, creation of a civilian force of public safety officers -- approved by voters in 2019 -- has the potential to significantly improve enforcement of laws and regulations that will enhance quality of life for communities throughout the city.”