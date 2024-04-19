Man charged in deadly stabbing, hit-and-run in South Philly

A man accused of stabbing another man in the throat, entering the victim’s car and striking the victim with the vehicle before fleeing the scene and leaving him for dead in South Philadelphia is now in custody, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

The incident took place on April 8 around 7:30 p.m. Police said 20-year-old Yel Win of Philadelphia and 22-year-old Mang Sang were involved in an altercation in the parking lot along the 1600 block of South Front Street. Win then stabbed Sang in the throat, entered his Kia Sedan and then struck Sang with the car, according to police. Win then fled the scene in another vehicle, investigators said.

Police released surveillance video of a man accused of stabbing another man, striking the victim with his vehicle and then leaving him to die in South Philadelphia.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Sang suffering from a stab wound and underneath the front engine compartment of the Kia. He was pronounced dead by responding medics at 7:47 p.m. that night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators found a four-inch blade at the scene of the attack.

On Wednesday, April 17, police released surveillance video which led to tips that identified Win as the suspect, investigators said.

Win later surrendered to police. He is charged with murder, robbery, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse.

Currently, there are no online court records listing an attorney who could speak on Win's behalf.