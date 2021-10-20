Man Charged in Deadly Shooting Outside North Philly High School

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting outside a North Philadelphia high school that left an innocent bystander dead and a student critically wounded.

Aaron K. Scott was arrested by plainclothes officers in the area shortly after Monday’s shooting outside Abraham Lincoln High School. The shooting happened just as classes were being dismissed. Jeff Carter, 65, was killed after a bullet pierced the window of his SUV as he was driving by, while a 16-year-old boy was in critical condition at a hospital after being shot in the head and neck.

Scott is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and related charges. Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.

Steve Mez, a family member, told NBC10 that Carter was less than a mile away from his home when the gunfire began. He had just dropped off a Sweet 16 dress for his granddaughter prior to the shooting.

"He was just going home," Mez said. "He didn't even know what hit him. It's a damn shame."

Loved ones said Carter had just recently retired and was getting ready for a big weekend.

"It's a tragedy that we're going to lose somebody that good, over something so insane," Mez said. "I just can't understand it."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.