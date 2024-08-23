Man charged in crash that killed mother and daughter in Delaware

A man faces murder charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop, ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle, killing a mother and her daughter and injuring the woman's four other children, police say.

Dejuan Robinson, 26, of Wilmington, Delaware, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, disregarding a police officer signal and failure to stop at a red light.

The ordeal began Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11:08 p.m. Robinson had been pulled over by Delaware state troopers along the 100 block of South Dupont Highway in New Castle, Delaware, when he drove away from the scene in a 2022 Kia K5, investigators said.

Robinson continued speeding and eventually approached the intersection of Christiana and Airport roads around 11:20 p.m., according to police. The troopers did not pursue Robinson at any point during the incident, state police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At the same time, 29-year-old Karisma Elivo-Stevens and her five daughters, including 10-year-old Zamiyah Elivo, were inside a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection.

As Stevens turned left onto Airport Road, Robinson ran a red light and crashed his Kia into the right side of the Dodge, police said. The impact caused the Dodge to spin and roll over while the Kia crossed a cement median and struck a 2020 Hyundai Tuscon that was about to turn right onto Christiana Road, according to investigators.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows one of the vehicles involved in the crash skidding on the roadway and flipping over as sparks fly.

Karisma Stevens and her daughter Zamiyah were both killed in the crash. Stevens' four other daughters, ages 8, 5, 3, and 1, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Robinson as well as the driver of the Tuscon, a 43-year-old woman, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

After Robinson was charged, he was arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $906,050 cash bond.

Karisma Elivo-Stevens and her daughter Zamiyah Elivo

Stevens' brother said she had just received her associate's degree and was a loving mother to her five girls. They were all riding with her at the time of the crash while she was driving for a food delivery service to make extra money for her family.

She had just finished her last drop off and was headed home when the crash took place just around the corner from their house.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash. If you have any information on the incident, please call Corporal D. McKenna at 302-365-8486. You can also send information to Delaware State Police on their Facebook page or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-333.

If you’re a victim or witness of a crime or know someone who is or if you’ve lost a loved one to a sudden death and need help, contact the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center at 1-800-VICTM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You can also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.