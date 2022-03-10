Man Charged in Crash That Killed Lower Merion High School Principal

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in a car crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes last year.

Azuka Ossai, 54, of Pine Hill, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and assault by auto.

On November 13, 2021, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Ossai was driving a Mercedes SUV at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Police said Ossai was speeding and went through a stop sign when he crashed into a Ford SUV driven by Hughes. Hughes, 51, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead later that day at 10:19 a.m.

Hughes’ son Nolan was also inside the vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In a letter to families, Lower Merion School superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin wrote that Hughes was taking his son to soccer practice at the time of the crash.

Hughes was the principal of Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years. He is survived by his two sons, daughter and wife.

In his letter, Dr. Mumin wrote that Hughes was “beloved” by thousands of Lower Merion students over the years.

“He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments,” Dr. Mumin wrote. “They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, “Huuuuuuughes.” He welcomed each one at 9th grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations.”

In addition to being the principal of Lower Merion High School, Hughes was also President of the Central Athletic League. After Hughes’ death, students and parents created an online petition for the new Lower Merion middle school to be named after him. As of Thursday, the petition has more than 8,000 signatures.

A spokesperson for the Lower Merion School District told PhillyMag last year their school policy prohibits naming buildings after individuals however. The school is currently called Black Rock Middle School.

