Man charged in chases, striking officer after illegal car meet at Philly Target

A driver was involved in an illegal car meetup at a Philadelphia Target, fled police on I-76, struck a responding officer, was shot by another officer and then led police on another chase on I-95, investigators said.

Quron Banks, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, causing a catastrophe, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and other related offenses.

The ordeal began late Saturday, Jan. 11. Police, who have been monitoring illegal car meetups throughout Philadelphia, determined that a car meet was taking place in the parking lot of the Target store on 4000 Monument Road. Around 11:15 p.m. that night, officers arrived at the Target and spotted several vehicles exiting the parking lot erratically.

One of the vehicles involved in the meetup was a red Camaro with a Florida registration, investigators said. A Philadelphia police lieutenant recognized the driver as a person who was known for participating in previous illegal car meetups in the city.

The responding officers pursued the driver but lost him as he sped eastbound on I-76, police said.

A few hours later, around 2 a.m., two plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle who were assigned to the car meet detail spotted the Camaro parked on the south side of Master Street facing westbound towards 9th Street, police said. The officers notified police radio and requested marked patrol cars to initiate a stop, according to investigators.

The two officers pulled along the passenger side of the Camaro. One of the officers, a 35-year-old man and 14-year veteran with the 26th District, exited the vehicle. The driver of the Camaro immediately went into reverse towards a marked police wagon and struck a patrol vehicle twice while attempting to flee, investigators said.

Two officers got out of the patrol wagon as the Camaro reversed, according to police. One of the officers -- a 36-year-old woman and one-year veteran of the department assigned to the 1st District – was struck by the vehicle and fell to the ground, hitting her head, police said.

The 35-year-old officer then pulled out his weapon and opened fire, striking the passenger’s side of the Camaro. The Camaro fled and continued on I-95 southbound as police pursued, investigators said. During the chase, the Camaro made two U-turns in standstill traffic, striking civilian vehicles and a police vehicle, investigators said.

The pursuing officers stopped chasing after the Camaro due to the dangerous conditions, according to officials.

Following the second chase, Upper Darby Police later found the red Camaro that was parked and unoccupied with heavy damage. Philadelphia police towed the vehicle.

The suspect in the chase – later identified as Quron Banks – was eventually found inside Mercy-Fitzgerald Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said. He was placed in stable condition before being officially charged.

The 36-year-old officer who was struck by the car was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. The 35-year-old officer who shot Banks was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Online court documents don’t list an attorney who could speak on Banks’ behalf.