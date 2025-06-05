Man charged after allegedly drowning dog in Warminster, police say

A 28-year-old man in Warminster has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly drowning his dog last month, police say.

According to police, they arrived at the 600 block of East Street Road on May 15 at around 9:27 p.m. after someone called saying Matthew Spanburg was having marital problems and may have killed his dog.

Spanburg confirmed to officers that he had drowned his pet Belgian Shepherd when they arrived at the scene and then took them to see the dog's body in the bedroom, police said.

Spangurg was arrested after a police investigation and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of cruelty to animals, officials said.