Bucks County

Man charged after allegedly drowning dog in Warminster, police say

By Brendan Brightman

A 28-year-old man in Warminster has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly drowning his dog last month, police say.

According to police, they arrived at the 600 block of East Street Road on May 15 at around 9:27 p.m. after someone called saying Matthew Spanburg was having marital problems and may have killed his dog.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Spanburg confirmed to officers that he had drowned his pet Belgian Shepherd when they arrived at the scene and then took them to see the dog's body in the bedroom, police said.

Spangurg was arrested after a police investigation and charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of cruelty to animals, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us