Man charged after deadly stabbing in Coatesville, officials say

By Brendan Brightman

A 54-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal stabbing in Coatesville last month, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Darrick Coleman, of Coatesville, allegedly stabbed the victim, Stephen Johnson, to death in the late evening hours on May 16, 2025, officials said.

The incident occurred outside Midway Bar on the East Lincoln Highway, officials said.

According to officials, Johnson was found with stab wounds in the chest near the heart.

Coleman was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, after an investigation by police and charged with first-degree murder and several other offenses, officials said.

Coleman is currently being held without bail.

