NJ corrections officer charged with possession of child pornography

A man working as a corrections officer at a New Jersey jail was arrested for having child pornography in his possession, according to a spokesperson with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

34-year-old Austin Metivier, of Mount Holly, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 15 while he was working at the Burlington County Jail, officials said. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he will be held until his first court appearance.

Metivier is accused of having several explicit photos of underage girls on a hard drive, officials explained.

The investigation into Metivier started in October when police in Pemberton Township were alerted to the hard drive containing the photos, according to the prosecutor's office. A forensic examination of the device found the claims to be true.

Investigators also found other electronic devices in Metivier's home during a search warrant that will be examined by detectives with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Metivier is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and will be prosecuted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit.