Man charged in car theft ring using tow truck in Philly and Trenton: Police

A Philadelphia police investigation helped Trenton police charge a suspect in a string of car thefts there, police said.

By Brendan Brightman

An Upper Darby man has been charged with stealing six vehicles by towing them in Trenton and is connected to car thefts in Philadelphia as well, police said.

Muhammad Fati Khursheed, 33, was charged after an investigation carried out by Philadelphia and Trenton police, officials said.

Philadelphia police investigated a string of car thefts in the city, leading them to a junkyard with 14 stolen vehicles and four stolen engines in a junkyard in the city, police said.

Information from the investigation in Philadelphia was shared with Trenton police, which led them to a junkyard with stolen vehicles in Wrightstown, New Jersey, officials said.

All six stolen vehicles in New Jersey were taken in April and May 2025 and were returned to their owners, police said.

Khursheed has been charged with six counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle and six counts of Receiving Stolen Property in the Trenton case, and has been charged in Philadelphia as well, officials said.

The specific charges Khursheed faces in Philadelphia and details on the stolen property recovered in the city are not immediately available.

