Man charged after victim accuses him of sexual assault at a daycare in Delaware Co.

Warning: The following story includes information pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

An Upper Darby man is facing charges after a woman came forward and alleged that he sexually abused her when she was younger, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

William McGrath, 30, is charged several counts of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault.

He was charged after the Upper Darby Township Police Department Special Investigations Unit received information from a detective with the Delaware County Criminal Investigations Unit regarding a sexual assault that occurred approximately 16 years ago in Upper Darby Township.

The detective with the Delaware County Criminal Investigations Unit interviewed the victim on June 13, 2024, according to police documents.

The victim told police that when she was about 6 weeks old, she began going to a residence in Upper Darby Township on Parker Avenue where her baby-sitter resided until she started full time kindergarten when she was 5 or 6 years old.

The daycare was called Ms. Barb’s Daycare, and the victim stated that McGrath would take her and another child into the basement of the residence, which was described as a type of game room, where he would rape her.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

The victim told police that this occurred approximately 20 times, sometimes twice a day from what she could remember.

Based on McGrath’s date of birth, he would have been around 16 years old at the time.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she knew if she and McGrath were the only one's home then something bad was going to happen and she hoped another child would show up so McGrath would not sexually assault her.

Based on these allegations, McGrath was taken into custody on October 3, 2024. He has a preliminary hearing on October 17.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.