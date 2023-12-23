Man charged after stabbing security guard at New Jersey restaurant

A man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a security guard at a restaurant in New Jersey on Saturday, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Chick or the Egg restaurant in Marlton around 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found that a security guard for the restaurant had been stabbed and immediately began to provide first aid to control the bleeding, police said. The security guard was then transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

After further investigation, police learned that the security officer was attempting to break up a fight when one of the men involved stabbed him twice.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marcus Brown of Voorhes, attempted to flee the scene but he was detained when police arrived, police said.

According to police, the knife used during the stabbing was recovered on the scene.

Brown has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident contact Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.