Man Charged After Shooting at Philly SWAT Officer, Who Was Saved by a Bulletproof Vest

Prosecutors have charged a man with trying to murder a law enforcement officer in a violent encounter in Philadelphia Friday.

Kristian Reyes, 35, also was charged with assault, firearm charges and drug charges. Prosecutors say he shot at a Philadelphia SWAT officer, who was saved from death or serious injury by a bulletproof vest.

The shooting happened Friday in Kensington as the SWAT officer was accompanying Philadelphia police to serve a warrant.

After the shooter was arrested, police said they found large amounts of narcotics in the building, which had to be treated as a hazmat scene.

Reyes' bail was set at $3.5 million.