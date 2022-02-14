Philadelphia

Man Charged After Shooting at Philly SWAT Officer, Who Was Saved by a Bulletproof Vest

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Prosecutors have charged a man with trying to murder a law enforcement officer in a violent encounter in Philadelphia Friday.

Kristian Reyes, 35, also was charged with assault, firearm charges and drug charges. Prosecutors say he shot at a Philadelphia SWAT officer, who was saved from death or serious injury by a bulletproof vest.

The shooting happened Friday in Kensington as the SWAT officer was accompanying Philadelphia police to serve a warrant.

After the shooter was arrested, police said they found large amounts of narcotics in the building, which had to be treated as a hazmat scene.

Reyes' bail was set at $3.5 million.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us