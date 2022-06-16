Man Charged After Human Remains Found on Kelly Drive

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old whose charred body was found along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Kylen Pratt was also charged Wednesday with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime in the killing of Naasire Johnson, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said Thursday.

Johnson’s body was found by a passerby on the cobblestone trail at the intersection of Brewery Hill and Kelly Drive in the Brewerytown neighborhood on Feb. 20, Reilly said.

Online court records were not immediately available for the latest charges against Pratt. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police did not offer a possible motive for the murder.