Philadelphia

Investigation underway after man's body pulled from river in Philadelphia

"The body was located near the mouth of the Schuylkill River at the Delaware River," U.S. Coast Guard officials shared with NBC10

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a river in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Police said on Saturday, May 17, 2025, around 8:20 a.m., a man was found in the river near the 5000 block of Fort Mifflin Road.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to the police, no other details are available at this time.

