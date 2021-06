An investigation is underway after a man was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old man was found in an alley along the 900 block of West Tabor Road around 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the victim was beaten to death with a bat and the weapon was recovered. No arrests have been made however and police have not yet released information on any suspects.