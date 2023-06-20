Northeast Philadelphia

Man beaten to death in Mayfair

A 67-year-old man was beaten to death at a home along the 4200 block of Passmore Street on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Officers respond after a man was found beaten to death at a home in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.
Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was found beaten to death at a home along the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responding to a report of "screaming" inside a home along Passmore Street, found Michael Schaefer, 67, unresponsive at about 9:14 a.m., in the home after he had suffered blunt force injuries to his face.

Officials said that Schaefer was pronounced on the scene by first responders at about 9:22 a.m.

An individual has been arrested and, police said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

