Man beaten and robbed while walking dog in Brewerytown, police say

The 62-year-old man was walking his dog along the 1500 block of North 30th Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11:50 p.m. when he was attacked by at least one person and knocked unconscious, according to investigators

By David Chang

A man who was walking his dog was beaten unconscious and robbed in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood, police said.

The 62-year-old man was walking his dog along the 1500 block of North 30th Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11:50 p.m. when he was attacked by at least one person and knocked unconscious, according to investigators. 

The robber stole the man’s wallet and fled the scene, police said. 

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. 

