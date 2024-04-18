Man attempts to rape, kidnap woman outside Bucks County grocery store, police say

A man was arrested after police said he attempted to rape and kidnap a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store in Bucks County.

Daniel R. Pierson, 41, of Yardley is accused of attacking a woman outside the Redner's on Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., and officers from Middle Township Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, police said officers spoke to the victim about the incident. She said she had parked her truck toward the back of the Redner's parking lot, and almost immediately after getting out, Pierson grabbed her from behind.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The woman said she fought to remove herself from Pierson's grip and began to scream. However, police said he would not let go.

Police said during the struggle, Pierson was able to pull down the woman's pants and yelled at her to shut up, and punched her in the face, causing a laceration and swelling.

Then Pierson lifted and moved the woman toward his truck, but she continued to scream, which scared him off, police said.

Pierson then ran back to his truck, which police said the woman described as an older model Ford F-150 or F-250, blue in color and full of rust and dents.

Investigators were able to identify the truck and traced it back to someone related to Pierson.

Then, on Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., police said the truck was located at a home in Bristol Township. Pierson was then immediately arrested after he was caught leaving the home and driving a different vehicle.

According to police, Pierson is known to be a methamphetamine user.

Police said Pierson was arraigned Wednesday night and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $1 million bail.